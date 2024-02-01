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Photo of three people in rain gear and hard hats conversing while standing on the mossy surface of the forest floor, surrounded by fallen logs and ferns. Behind them, a dense stand of conifers covers a steep slope.

Our research

From fire science to recreation, our research projects help support land management on our nation’s National Forests and Grasslands.

Ongoing and completed research projects
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https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/projects
Close up of trees torching during the Manning Creek stand replacement fire

Fire and smoke research

Our cutting-edge science on smoke, fuels, and wild and prescribed fire saves lives and supports healthy forests.

Learn more
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https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/fire
Researchers install a study plot to monitor soil moisture on the steep, north-facing slopes of Watershed 1 in the H J Andrews Experimental Forest in western Oregon.

Science summaries

Access articles highlighting key research written for people who make and influence decisions about managing land in the Pacific Northwest.

Find PNW Science Findings
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https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/products/science-findings
An old-growth Douglas-fir/western hemlock stand in the Mount Hood National Forest illustrating the diversity of live tree sizes and dead structures common to older moist forests in the region. USDA Forest Service photo by Donald Gedney.

Publications in TreeSearch

Read the latest scientific publications from Forest Service scientists—always available to the public.

Read our publications
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https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/treesearch
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