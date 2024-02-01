From fire science to recreation, our research projects help support land management on our nation’s National Forests and Grasslands.
Ongoing and completed research projects
https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/projects
Our cutting-edge science on smoke, fuels, and wild and prescribed fire saves lives and supports healthy forests.
Learn more
https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/fire
Access articles highlighting key research written for people who make and influence decisions about managing land in the Pacific Northwest.
Find PNW Science Findings
https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/products/science-findings
Read the latest scientific publications from Forest Service scientists—always available to the public.
Read our publications
https://research.fs.usda.gov/pnw/treesearch